Insulin for diabetics not being supplied to public hospitals

The supply of insulin for diabetics to the Allied and District Headquarters hospitals in Faisalabad has been stopped due to which diabetics patients are suffering from kidney, heart and other incurable diseases.

The basic facility CT scan machine has also been deactivated in the name of repair due to which the treatment of patients has been delayed while the family members have been forced to incur additional expenses of thousands of rupees.

Insulin was being provided free of cost to diabetics in the outdoor wards of Allied and District Headquarters hospitals in Faisalabad but at present insulin is not available in both the major government hospitals and poor patients are suffering from kidney, heart and other problems due to lack of insulin. People with diabetes go to hospitals in the outdoor ward to get insulin, but they are sent back with various excuses.

In this regard, medical experts said that every fifth citizen suffers from diabetes, while kidney and heart disease are also the most common type of diabetes, but the current government has left diabetics alone. In this regard, people with diabetes said that they could not afford to spend thousands of rupees to buy insulin monthly, so they turned to government hospitals. Earlier insulin was provided but now insulin has been stopped. Now where should we go? In this age of inflation, it is difficult to make ends meet, so where can they buy insulin? The government should take steps in this regard.

Dr. Asif Hameed Salimi, Medical Superintendent, District headquarters Hospital, said that it is not possible to give insulin to outpatients. The amount of insulin being provided to government hospitals by the Punjab government’s health department is limited to indoor and emergency services. Only patients who come in can benefit where to give insulin to patients who come outdoors.

At the same time, after the Allied Hospital, the CT scan machine at the District Headquarters Hospital has also been shut down in the name of repair. The CT scan machine at Allied Hospital, the largest government hospital in Faisalabad, has been shut down for the past several days due to a malfunction, which has resulted in patients being shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital for CT scans on a daily basis.