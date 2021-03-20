Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in a tweet expressed best wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan soon after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Indian Prime Minister took it to Twitter to send his well wishes.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19”, Modi said in the tweet.

It must be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today. The news was announced by Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination.

The SAPM further said that the prime minister is self isolating at home. Soon after the news of PM testing positive broke out, internet flooded with well wishes for Imran Khan.