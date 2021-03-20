The Election Commission summoned Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani

The Election Commission has summoned PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani on March 22. Yousuf Raza Gilani has been issued notice by the Election Commission Law Wing.

According to the notice issued, the disqualification petition against Yousuf Raza Gilani has been fixed for hearing and he has to appear in person or through a lawyer on March 22.

The Election Commission also issued notice to Ali Haider Gilani. Notices have also been issued to petitioners Farrukh Habib, Kanwal Shozab and Malika Bukhari.

A five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner will hear the case on March 22. The Election Commission has issued notices on the video scandal ahead of the Senate elections.