74 new covid cases in Sialkot

As many as 74 new cases of coronavirus patients were reported in Sialkot district in the last two days due to which the total number of positive Coronavirus patients has risen to 604 in Sialkot district.

Senior officials of the Sialkot health department confirmed this and said that the Coronavirus cases were on rise in both urban and rural areas of Sialkot district and the above mentioned Coronavirus patients were under treatment at the Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot and even there at their homes isolation as they were quarantined there at homes as well.

The senior officials of Sialkot district administration said that the Smart lockdown was imposed in as many as 13 urban and rural areas of Sialkot district which would continue till March 26, 2021.

Officials added that all out sincere efforts were made to ensure early implementation on the anti Coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)by the people and local shopkeepers in Sialkot district’s all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils during the ongoing third wave of Covid-19 here. Officials said that several more urban and rural areas would also become under the Smart lockdown during next week due to the rise in Coronavirus cases as well.