Vaccine hesitancy in Pakistan – Building trust

Viewing the World Economic Forum (WEF) webinar “Boosting Vaccine Confidence” earlier this year was quite educational. The focus of the webinar was to encourage vaccine administrations worldwide and build trust in the vaccines amongst their people by providing adequate knowledge to them. The Covid-19 vaccines have brought up some tough questions for Pakistan to answer, considering its cultural environment. Vaccination hesitancy would be considerably higher considering the South Asian culture and the hindrances faced in this part of the world. Myths and misinformation surrounding the vaccines may cause considerable impediments in terms of vaccine distribution activity. As the world has started mass inoculations, we remain poised at a crucial junction in history.

Pakistan has already received 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines earlier this year- and breaking news this week of 500,000 more received. While the news of the arrival of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V ordered privately is great to hear. So far, nearly over 100,000 health workers have been vaccinated, and the tiers for the elderly have already begun. But how would this be enough to cater to the masses?

The population of Pakistan, according to the 2021 census, is over 220 million. Not to forget those who are not even calculated into the national database yet as it remains incomplete. We realize that countries such as Pakistan may just miss the mark as far as immunizing the major percentage of its population this year. The WEF panels precedent was based on surveys that indicated that only “73% of the world’s population would get the vaccine when available. While some countries indicated only 40% willingness to get vaccinated.” These figures are now showing true; according to a report published by Gallup Pakistan, 49% of the population is reluctant to get vaccinated even if the vaccine is offered for free.

Some of the common reasons for vaccine hesitancy include: 1) The belief that Corona does not exist, 2) Suspicions of outsider intent, and 3) Lack of education amongst the masses.

The process of decentralized education here has misled the people towards information that is not vetted. Pakistan is at the top of the list, where several schools in the rural areas heavily rely on information communicated by the local clerics. There remains a persistent thought amongst villagers that there is no such thing as the novel coronavirus.

Another factor responsible for vaccine hesitancy is the fear of the side effects. Research shows that “70% of the people believe that the vaccine can produce adverse side effects”. These beliefs are a product of disinformation communicated through various Social Media platforms, well known for being histrionic rather than factual. Misinformation has also led people to believe that the vaccine shots contain a “surveillance microchip.” The source of the misinformation has mainly been uploaded videos on various social media by conspiracy theorists.

I had the chance to speak to Dr. Ali from one of the top hospitals, (reluctant to disclose his full name). He said that he and his family have made a joint decision to wait for a few months to get inoculated because they want to see the side effects the Covid-19 vaccine produced. That had me wonder if top medics were hesitant about the vaccine, how they would be able to convince the civilian population to accept it.

A prime example of suspicion of outsider intent only till recently in Pakistan was the rejection of the polio vaccine. A large population is still resistant and unwilling to immunize their children against polio. Polio centers, medics, and aid workers have often been repetitively attacked over the years. The main hesitancy was based on a conspiracy theory that the vaccinations were aimed to sterilize the population.

Given the history, it will be a huge task upon the current administration to educate the people on the Covid-19 vaccine and its benefits and immunize all tiers of the civilian population effectively. The education or dispelling of the myth surrounding the vaccinations will need to override cultural thought processes for the mass inoculation drive to be successful. It is time that the authorities, medics, and even local bodies start working together to combat COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and actively create appropriate awareness for the public.

The writer is known for her articles on Cultural Impact.