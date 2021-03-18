FBR issues tax notice to Atif Aslam

Renowned singer Atif Aslam is the latest celebrity to come on the radar of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Atif has been issued a notice by FBR for non-payment of advance tax.

Following FBR’s move against classical singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, sources say that FBR has issued advance tax notice to Atif Aslam for non-payment of Rs 0.60 million.

The deadline for filing advance tax was March 15.

It is of note that previously, FBR had imposed a tax of Rs 58 million on Atif Aslam following an audit of his income tax for the year 2018.

He was given one month to pay the tax amount and if he failed to comply, his bank accounts would be frozen and recovery would be made.