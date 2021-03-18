Body to probe into harassment allegations

An incident of harassment of M.Phil students by a professor of food sciences at Agricultural University Faisalabad has come to light as the student has also filed a petition against the professor to the Directorate of Student Affairs. The university administration has formed a four-member special committee to investigate the incident, which will submit its report to the vice-chancellor.

The convener of this committee will be Dr Imanullah Malik while the members are Dr Qamar Bilal, Dr Nasir Awan and Dr Ayesha Riaz. The committee has been directed to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and submit a report soon.

In this regard, the spokesman of the Agricultural University, Dr. Jalal Arif said that the committee formed to investigate the allegations of harassment of female students has started work and the matter will become clear when the report of the committee comes.