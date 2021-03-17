School building turned into cattle shed

Local influential people have finally converted the official building of government primary school into a cattle pen by tying their cattle there in the Government Girls Primary School, Ooncha Pahaarang in Pasrur tehsil here.

The Sialkot education and buildings departments built the new building for this school by spending millions of rupees in 2012 (nine years ago). Since then,the Sialkot education department has failed to shift this school from it’s old crumbling building due to which the more 300 innocent girl students were forced to get education while sitting in the old part of the building.

Officials said that due to some administrative issues the Sialkot education department still remains unable to shift this school in this new building despite the passage of nine years.

Taking advantage of the situation, some local influential people have now converted this school building into a cattle shed. School’s boundary wall has been demolished while the doors and windows of the classrooms are missing.

Residents have urged Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to ensure revival of the government school by retrieving this school building from the illegal occupation of the local influential people and secure the lives and educational future of the students by shifting this school into this school building converted into a cattle shed by the local influential people.