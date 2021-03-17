PMA decries poor arrangements for coronavirus vaccination

The Pakistan Medical Association has condemned the poor arrangements of coronavirus vaccinations at the District Headquarters in Hospital in Faisalabad and feared that it would provoke the outbreak of coronavirus instead of prevention.

On the directives of the Punjab government, a center for vaccination of corona has been set up at the District Headquarters Hospital of Faisalabad but the hospital administration has failed to make proper arrangements for coronavirus vaccination.

Only one vaccinator has been deployed for the vaccination of senior citizens due to which the process of vaccination of citizens is witnessing at a snail pace. It is causing a huge rush for vaccination and violations of Corona SOPs.

The center for vaccination of senior citizens has been set up on the first floor instead of on the ground floor and all senior citizens have to go to the first floor for their vaccination while sterile wheelchairs are not also available in the hospital for this purpose.

PMA Patron Dr Tufail Mohammad, President Dr Soulat Nawaz and General Secretary PMA Dr Mohammad Irfan and others expressed serious concerns over the arrangements made for vaccination to the citizens. In this regard, he demanded the Punjab Health Department increase the staff of Corona Vaccination and to set up more vaccination booths so that more people could be vaccinated at a time.

Officials of the Pakistan Medical Association Faisalabad said that seats should be provided in the waiting area as per SOPs so that there would be no rush of citizens and the growing dangers of corona could be prevented. At the same time, the first floor center for vaccination of senior citizens should be shifted to the ground floor so that they can be vaccinated.

In this regard, the District Headquarters Hospital officials clarified that complaints of disorder have been received at the centers set up for vaccination of citizens after which arrangements are being revamped to ensure the implementation of Corona SOPs.