State egalitarianism and the role of local communities

Mohammad Hanif in his novel Red Birds discusses the psychology of the Muslim world that when disaster strikes on any part of ours, we begin to recite names of God and start blaming each other or the ancestors of each other for the trouble we find ourselves in. This is an accurate analysis because very few people come up with the solutions and just keep on narrating the issue in as much good words and style as possible. It is because of the lack of empathy for community and absence of socio-political infrastructure that demands communities to come together at disastrous times.

The spirit of community support is a case quite reversed in most of the developed nations of the world. Though the state has the machinery and sources in such countries and a powerful and sustainable action is taken by the state but the way communities come forward and do the volunteer work at huge level is not only rehabilitative in nature but also praise worthy. The charity organisations and community groups have huge followings and funding available which enables these groups to help rescue, recover and rehabilitate the people under disaster. The examples of support for the people during coronavirus pandemic are the glaring models of community support. A recent example of such a community behaviour occurred during the unprecedented snow storm in the American state Texas where almost all systems went under collapse because of the sub-zero temperatures and accumulating snow. A large number of households and communities were without water and electricity and of course food. The state got busy in restoration of their broken power and transport systems and the communities from across the country started to pour in with food and other necessary items, along with thousands of volunteers and baggage materials for the ones who were under disaster. And above all, this was done while maintaining the dignity of the people as well. Such examples of community support and empathy are frequently available in the developed and civilised nations of the world.

The absence and ineffectiveness of local governments in Pakistan is crying for fulfilment. There is a gap between governance and the people because of this absence. It is the local government leader who knows people, their problems and is also aware of the way he can effectively deal with the issues. Above all, it creates a sense of belonging and community. Therefore, in times of crises, the local governments can prove even effective by involving and organising local communities to deal with the issues at hand instead of waiting for help and support from the central or provincial government. The Chinese models of communes can be adapted for Pakistan as well.

The youth, especially those of colleges and universities should be made part of local communities by persuading them to be a part of social work and community services. This can make and generate a powerful force at the time of crises. The technique of punishment and rewards can be used for students entailing that they would perform certain amount of community work if they are fined and may be rewarded by a learning of skill during it. I would suggest that the street beggars can also be put to positive use for community service and a double-edged benefit can be achieved.

Now the need of the hour is for us to set our priorities in the right direction. The empowerment of youth and their proper utilisation lies in the fact that they should be utilised for community service. One of the uses of freshly educated youth is that they should teach certain number of illiterates or grow plants to complete their degree or perform a community service wherever needed.

After all, it is people who make a society. Governments alone cannot make a society. Better egalitarian societies can be made by equal participation of both government and general public. It is not possible for the government to provide a policeman to every individual to control crime but the morality and love for the state as well as the territory we live in can be taught to control crime. The concept of community policing and public participation in every part of life especially at the lowest level of the society needs to be initiated for better and smooth running of the Pakistani social set up. Our beloved country is suffering from multiple financial, social, political and geographical issues and the best solution is to provide infrastructure for these matters so they are dealt at community level and that is only possible if communities are engaged in social services.

