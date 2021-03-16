Pak, US to deepen ties in education and culture areas

During a meeting held on Monday the United States (US) Charge d’ Affairs in Pakistan Angela Aggeler and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood expressed the desire to deepen the ties through consistent engagements in areas of education and culture.

Relationships of both countries in the education sector is very close and US scholarship programs in various formats have helped Pakistan in building capacity, said Shafqat.

He particularly mentioned that the Fulbright program was enormously beneficial in faculty development which has been very helpful in improving standards of education.

Both sides also discussed the effects of Covid-19 pandemic on education sector, universities partnership programs, role of technology in education, Single National Curriculum and collaboration on technical and skill areas. Shafqat further said that relationships of both countries in the education sector is the best in the world and people of both countries are learning from each other.

He highlighted the steps taken by the ministry to keep the educational process continue during the Covid-19 pandemic i.e. launching of Tele school, Radio school, E-Taleem portal, initiative of distance learning program and online contents development.

Apprising the use of technology experiments in education, steps for enhancing stable internet connectivity across the country, teachers training and madrassah reforms program, he remarked, the results of these far reaching reforms shall be seen in next few years and will change the landscape of education and learning in the country.

“President Joe Biden is very much familiar with Pakistan so the relations between two countries will be ever stronger in the future”, said Angela while talking the bilateral relationships of two countries.

The both sides reaffirmed their firm resolve to further strengthen their relations through consistent engagements.

The meeting was also attended by the federal secretary education Farah Hamid Khan.