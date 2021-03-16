E-Voting to be introduced for overseas Pakistanis in next elections: IT minister

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-Ul-Haque said that Pakistan will have an e-voting system for the next general elections in 2023.

He said this while addressing a ceremony a gathering held on the occasion of Sehat Kahani’s Million $ Affair here on Monday in Karachi. The minister added that e-voting will facilitate overseas Pakistanis in the next general elections so they can have maximum participation in the election by casting their votes.

During the ceremony he further added that an investment of Rs.22 billion has been made to increase the connectivity in the country. The rural areas such as Tharparkar, Rajapan, FATA, Dera Bugati have been prioritized for this purpose.

It is vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to make Pakistan a digital country and we are already working on this, he reiterated, saying that we were working to introduce e-office system for 40 ministries.

The minister said, that the government had converted the challenges during Covid-19 in the opportunities and such opportunities could help to increase the country’s exports especially IT sector.