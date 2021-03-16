Riz Ahmed becomes the first Muslim Oscar nominee for lead actor

British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim actor nominated in the Leading Role category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

On his performance in “Sound of Mental”, the actor is nominated for the best actor in the lead role award. Ahmed plays a hard rock drummer who loses his hearing this American drama film Sound, directed and co-written by Darius Marder.

Ahmed tweeted to this news and said “Wow! I’m honoured to be nominated by my fellow actors alongside such inspiring performances, and am grateful to the Academy for their support and encouragement,” Ahmed said on Twitter. “I’m equally thrilled for our visionary writer-director Darius Marder and the brilliant Paul Raci…”

The actor took it to Twitter to thank his team.

The film has been nominated in six categories, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Sound.

In 2017, Ahmed was the first Muslim and Asian who won a lead acting award at Emmy Awards with his role in The Night Of.