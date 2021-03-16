SereneAir to start international flight operations from today

SereneAir, a privately owned Pakistani airline, will launch international flight operations from today (Tuesday) after getting permission from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The CAA director of air transport issued a notification which put forward the permission to SereneAir for initiating international flight operation, besides ordering the private airline to submit a flight schedule. The permission was given by the Aviation Division after getting approval from the federal cabinet.

SereneAir will launch flight operations for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Tuesday. According to the details, SereneAir will commence its flight operations from Pakistan to Sharjah from Tuesday and later the airline will expand its operation to Dubai.

Moreover, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has also permitted SereneAir to begin flights to Jeddah and Riyadh. The private will also launch its flight operation for Saudi Arabia after the kingdom will remove travel restrictions that were imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson of the airline said that they have obtained two new modern Airbus-330 aircraft for international flights. SereneAir last week had announced plans to add two new modern Airbus planes to its fleet by March 25. With the addition of two new airbuses, the total number of Airbus A-330 will become three. The new airbuses will be equipped with all standard level facilities.