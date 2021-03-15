Actor and influencer Momin Saqib named Commonwealth Youth Covid-19 Hero 2021

In its 2021 award ceremony, the Commonwealth has named British-Pakistani student Momin Saqib as its Youth COVID-19 Hero.

The Commonwealth Awards acknowledge and reward efforts of youth from around the world. These awards are reserved for young people who actively engage in bringing about positive change in the world, and whose work impacts people and communities around them.

The 2021 edition of the awards has highlighted ten exceptional young people who have made all possible efforts to support communities and provide help to people around them during the challenging times of the global pandemic.

The initiative, also backed by the renowned football legend David Beckham, was an emergency response to the covid-19 crisis in the UK to help provide free, warm meals to the National Health Service (NHS) staff and other key workers, including police, school staff, and firefighters.

In Pakistan, the young hero got famous because of his viral “Maro Mujhe Maro” video during the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Saqib, a few years back, was also elected as the first non-EU President of the Students Union at the King’s College London in 144 years and was also awarded the Honorary Life Membership with a permanent plaque at the famous Bush House.

Backed by football legend David Beckham, the initiative was an emergency response to the COVID-19 crisis in the UK to help provide free, warm meals to the National Health Service (NHS) staff and other key workers, including police, school staff, and firefighters.

Led by volunteers, the initiative has to date provided over 100,000 meals and beverages in more than 200 locations through 47 hospitals, trusts, and food banks. It received wide coverage on English media including the BBC, Sky News, and The Guardian.