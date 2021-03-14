Senate elections in Pakistan: An anticlimax?

In a closely followed match between Opposition and PTI for the two top slots for Senate, government backed candidates emerged victorious with Sanjrani beating Gilani and PTI-backed Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi was elected deputy chairman, beating opposition candidate Maulana Abdul GhafoorHaideri of the JUI-F.

An interesting coincidence in both the elections was Number 7. Seen votes cast in favor of Gilani were rejected. Government seats were 47. In the election for deputy chairman Afridi got54 votes. Interestingly 7 votes in excess of government seats.

The game plan in these elections were different than when Gilani contested against Hafiz Sheikh who predictably lost. Gilani, supported by Opposition Alliance had won the Senate seat from Islamabad with 169 votes against PTI backed Hafeez Sheikh who lost with 164 votes. MrKhan has given too much beef to the unelected in the party. There has been serious anger in party’s elected members because of this that was ignored in the selection of Hafiz Sheikh for the senate seat as well.

Sanjrani, winning the slot of Senate chairman, was the youngest Senator to hold the position in 2018.

The closely contested run for the slots was predicted to be nail biting. Wastage of votes deliberate or inadvertent and veering away from party policy would have cost a win. Both sides were well aware of this reality.

Pakistan does not have any policies in place to deal with the myriad economic and social issues it faces. Governance has become a mockery

PDM has decided to go to court to challenge Sanjrani’s win. On grounds of 7 rejected votes. The 8th one stamped on line that allotted space to two candidates. It is highly unlikely prima facie for the court to overturn the judgment.

Why those who voted for Gilani did so in a manner to get the votes rejected without repeating the same mistake when voting for Afridi is an interesting question. Were some within Opposition not in favor of Gilan’s candidature for chairman Senate slot? Whatever the reasons [and there must be some] it was a litmus test for PDM’s strength. So those who made “mistakes” while casting votes changed the game plan.

Why these “mistakes” did not happen in the run for Deputy Chairman Senate Slot could have a lot to do also with the choice of PDM candidate. Maulana Abdul GhafoorHaidri of JamiatUlema Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) who is seen as pro-Taliban. He won in 2015. Total numbers were 104 votes. Haidri got 76 votes. Shibli got 16 votes. Whereas 9 were rejected. That was then & here is now! With FATF hanging on Pakistan like a Sword of Damocles, this was not a great choice for 2021 Deputy Chairman. It is difficult to accept that the reasons for his loss was due to this reason, but looking at the bigger picture could have led to international huff and puff [Read IMF].

Two interesting developments had taken place just days before the elections. Senator ShamimAfridi joined the PPP and Senator Abdul Qadir joined the PTI.

What choices does PDM have?

Going to courts?

Right.

Unlikely elections will be overturned.

Going to streets?

Certainly. Predictable move. Not rocket science. Can it change anything? Hype created before senate elections yes. Got the ball rolling. Will the street movement be consistent enough, big enough, have strong grounds to dislodge the government?PTI’s narrative can be very strong- that of PDM making hue and cry because they have lost. The ground will be genuine irrespective.

The ground PDM can and should build up upon is complete failure of governance, increasing inflation, daily sky rocketing prices, increasing rates for electricity and so on. This is something that will resonate with the people. In Pakistan the Economic Survey 2019-20 in June last year predicted 10 million more to join the 50 million living below the poverty line. The important point to be taken into consideration is that even those above poverty line or at the margin may not be getting nutritious meals. It will depend on head counts in a family unit.Challenges for 2021 get more and more ‘basic’. Gender equality sticks out like a sore thumb. Women comprise of almost 50% of world population however are not treated as equals to their male counterparts. Equal opportunities for education and work do not often exist because of their gender. This is more pronounced in lower income groups. Sexual violence against women is unfortunately high. Cases of child rape and murders too remain high.

Pakistan does not have any policies in place to deal with the myriad economic and social issues it faces. Governance has become a mockery.

Will then the Long March by PDM be enough to send the government packing? Probably no. Though majority are disillusioned with the government, but they are not happy with the old lot either. The government’s job should be to single mindedly focus on the issues of the people and solving them.

If they can.

The writer is a lawyer, academic and political analyst. She has authored a book titled ‘A Comparative Analysis of Media & Media Laws in Pakistan