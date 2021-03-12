The Second Edition of Sindh Livestock Expo 21’ is underway!

KARACHI: With the success of their first Sindh Life Stock Expo, Minister of Livestock & Fisheries Mr. Abdul Bari Pittafi and Secretary of Livestock & Fisheries Mr. Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar announced the return of the platform with its second edition to be held from Saturday 13th March 2021 and concluding on Monday 15th March 2021 evening in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan.

Speaking to esteemed guests at Ramada Hotel, Karachi; Minister of Livestock & Fisheries Mr. Abdul Bari Pittafi mentioned key objectives of the expo that will feature/display different breeds from livestock to birds and fisheries including various exotic animals such as Bison. Being the largest expo of its kind in Pakistan, he mentioned various networking opportunities for B2B farmers in terms of gaining knowledge of different ways to breed, manage livestock by predicting yields as well as cycles through new and enhanced methods (technology) thus creating minimum wastage. Sindh Livestock Expo 21’, also aims to bring together farmers, suppliers et al for the purpose of sale and procurement of stocks as the platform assists to connect the rural to the end market. With a mission to increase livestock by 5% via 2030, Mr. Abdul Bari Pittafi highlighted the importance of food security by highlighting proper breeds as well as utilising modern day techniques for processing and exporting and welcomes investors local and international.

On the occasion Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Mr. Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar instilled the importance of the Expo and the Livestock & Fisheries Department that caters to the requirements of livestock sector in the province. He further highlighted the importance of the sector for the growth of Pakistan’s national economy, as it contributes even more than all the other agricultural crops combined. Given these facts, Sindh Life Stock Expo’s main focus is to bring focus on food security, economic uplift, rural development, poverty alleviation, employment generation and foreign exchange earnings. The second edition has been set up to enhance its outreach to all corners of Pakistan and encourage patrons as well as new members to be a part of it and share their knowledge for a better and prosperous nation.

Indeed, the role and objectives of the Livestock & Fisheries Department are manifested to support the livestock development in a policy environment that enables farmers to realise the dividends of livestock farming by smartly deploying public investments in core public goods & inducing private capital/initiative in the sector for poverty alleviation, food security & generation of exportable surpluses.