Senate: New polling booth installed after opposition’s claim of spy camera

Pakistan People’s Party’s senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar took it to Twitter and claimed that he and Dr. Musadik have found spy cameras installed in the polling booth prior to chairman and deputy chairman senate elections.

PML-N and PPP leaders Dr. Musadik Malik and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar talked to the media regarding the incident and asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the ECP to take notice.

An interruption occurred in the Upper house leading to a protest by the opposition regarding the installation of spy cameras.

Senator Raza Rabbani said installing spy cameras is violation of the law.

Presiding officer Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah ordered to make a new polling booth and allowed both the government and the opposition for inspection.

Seeing the incident, Senator Shibli Faraz from PTI claimed that the cameras were installed by the opposition.

Shibli Faraz accused the opposition for conducting this sinister plan ahead of chairman senate elections and said that this was the reason PDM opposed to open ballot.

On the other hand Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry replied to Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s claims saying that this looks more like a CCTV cable and not a spy cam.

 

