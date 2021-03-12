Senate: New polling booth installed after opposition’s claim of spy camera

Pakistan People’s Party’s senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar took it to Twitter and claimed that he and Dr. Musadik have found spy cameras installed in the polling booth prior to chairman and deputy chairman senate elections.

Myself and Dr Musadik found spy cameras right over the polling booth!!!! pic.twitter.com/aqRGFRYFbq — Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar (@Mustafa_PPP) March 12, 2021

PML-N and PPP leaders Dr. Musadik Malik and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar talked to the media regarding the incident and asked the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the ECP to take notice.

An interruption occurred in the Upper house leading to a protest by the opposition regarding the installation of spy cameras.

Senator Raza Rabbani said installing spy cameras is violation of the law.

Presiding officer Senator Sayed Muzafar Hussain Shah ordered to make a new polling booth and allowed both the government and the opposition for inspection.

Seeing the incident, Senator Shibli Faraz from PTI claimed that the cameras were installed by the opposition.

Opposition’s sinister plan of cameras in polling booth exposed. The tactics used in senate elections in NA by opposition where they converted majority into minority using all criminal tactics. That’s why PDM opposed open ballot .Era of loot & plunder taking last breath. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 12, 2021

Shibli Faraz accused the opposition for conducting this sinister plan ahead of chairman senate elections and said that this was the reason PDM opposed to open ballot.

On the other hand Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry replied to Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar’s claims saying that this looks more like a CCTV cable and not a spy cam.

Appears more like a CCTV cable,spy cameras are far more sophisticated Seceratay Senate should look into this claim https://t.co/JFmynURhtB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 12, 2021