Punjab University and other universities in Punjab to be shut down

Federal Minister for Education, Shafqat Mahmood said that keeping in mind the rising COVID cases it has been decided that educational institutes in Punjab will have spring break from March 15 to March 28.

He further stated that educational institutes in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujrat will be closed from 15th March to 28th March for the Spring Break.

Punjab University issued an official notification for the closure of the university.

The classes will be shifted to online according to the timetable. Scheduled exams will be postponed.