NA-75 Daska by-election postponed to April 10

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to reschedule the NA-75 Daska by-elections. According to the announcement made on Wednesday, the by-polls will now take place on April 10, 2021.

Earlier, PML-N had requested the election commission to hold polling again in the Daska constituency as the February 19 election was marred by controversies and clashes.

The ECP had withheld the results after 20 presiding officers in the constituency went missing for several hours and top officials of the district administration were unavailable to the commission to answer its queries.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made an important announcement on the PML-N’s application for re-polling in twenty-three polling stations of NA-75. He said Imran Khan has always accepted challenges.

The Minister said the government wants that electronic voting is introduced in the next general elections.

He said people know the designs of those who are opposing open ballot in the upcoming Senate elections. He said those who promoted corruption want Senate elections through secret vote.

This is a developing story. We will update it as soon as more information is released.