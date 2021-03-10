Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, March 10, 2021


,

Prime Minister to launch “No One Sleeps Hungry Program” today, Faisal Javed

Web Desk

prime minister

According to a tweet from Senator Faisal Javed, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to launch “No One Sleeps Hungry” program.

He said that as an important step towards turning Pakistan into the state of Madina Imran Khan will launch this mobile-van program to eliminate hunger among the poor.

After discussing the plan earlier this year, PM is formally launching the program today.

Through this mobile-van program fresh and hot meals will be provided on the spot to day laborers and the poor working on busy highways and intersections.

Faisal Javed further stated that Prime minister Imran Khan intends to extend this program across the country with the passage of time.

PM had earlier stated that the well-being of the poor is state’s topmost priority.

Submit a Comment