Prime Minister to launch “No One Sleeps Hungry Program” today, Faisal Javed

According to a tweet from Senator Faisal Javed, Prime Minister Imran Khan is all set to launch “No One Sleeps Hungry” program.

ریاست مدینہ کی جانب ایک اور اہم قدم – ماشاءاللہ وزیر اعظم عمران خان آج "کوئی بھوکا نہیں سوئے گا" پروگرام کا آغاز کریں گے – انھوں نے اس سال کے آغاز میں اس پروگرام کے عزم کا اظہار کیا تھا اب اسکا کا باقاعدہ آغاز کیا جا رہا ہے#کوئی_بھوکا_نہیں_سوئے_گا — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 9, 2021

He said that as an important step towards turning Pakistan into the state of Madina Imran Khan will launch this mobile-van program to eliminate hunger among the poor.

After discussing the plan earlier this year, PM is formally launching the program today.

Through this mobile-van program fresh and hot meals will be provided on the spot to day laborers and the poor working on busy highways and intersections.

اس پروگرام میں موبائل وین سے بھی مصروف شاہراوں اور چوراہوں پر کام کرنے والے دیہاڑی دار مزدورں اور غریب افراد کو موقع پر تازہ اور گرم کھانے کی سہولت فراہم ہوگا – وقت کے ساتھ ساتھ اس پروگرام کا دائرہ کار پورے پاکستان تک پھیلایا جائے گا – #کوئی_بھوکا_نہیں_سوئے_گا — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 9, 2021

Faisal Javed further stated that Prime minister Imran Khan intends to extend this program across the country with the passage of time.

PM had earlier stated that the well-being of the poor is state’s topmost priority.