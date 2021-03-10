Golf Booms During Pandemic: Golfers tee off in support of Deaf Education

Platinum Sponsor KFC hosted the 6th Annual Charity Golf Tournament in support of Deaf Reach Schools with all Covid-19 SOP’s in place. The women’s team teed off in the tournament to celebrate the women’s day.

The 18-hole tournament, held at DHA Golf & Country Club on 7th March, saw the largest number of participants yet, andwas planned in the Texas Scramble formatwith teams of 2 players to maintain social distancing. Gold Sponsors for the event were Beverly Hills Residence and Habib Metro Bank. Silver Sponsors included EFU Life, Falcon-I, Engro Foundation, and NBP Funds. The overall proceeds from this yearly tournament contribute towards the education and skills training of over 500 needy deaf students. The players and their families along with friends and supporters of Deaf Reach were hosted for a Luncheon and Award Ceremonyin the lush gardens of the club. Richard Geary, Deaf Reach Founder, presented trophies to each winner provided by Gravitas Packaging. This was followed by Abdullah Nasir’stribute to one of the founding members of the Deaf Reach Golf Tournament Committee, the Late Sir Pervez Hanif.

Winners of the 6th Annual Deaf Reach Golf Tournament are Winner Team Gross (Abdullah Nasir/Shahid Abdullah), Runner up Team Gross (Azhar Abbas/Pervaiz Ahmed), 2nd Runner up Team (Omer Bayat/AltafHashwani)

Deaf Reach Schools, Training Centers & Colleges, a program of FESF, provides education and skills training to deaf children in Pakistan. The school system switched to a sign language-based distance learning program during the lockdown and with the support of donors was able to mitigate the risks of food scarcity, spread of the disease, loss of employment in the school system and language loss in deaf learners.