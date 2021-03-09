ECP turns down PTI plea regarding stay on Gillani’s victory notification

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday turned down the plea seeking a stay on the victory notification of former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gilani as a Senator, local media reported.

Following the Senate 2021 elections result and the upsetting victory of former PM Gillani against Hafeez Shaikh, PTI challenged the win.

During the hearing on the matter of ex-PM’s son Ali Haider Gillani’s video scandal, PTI lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar, Parliamentary Leader for Railways Farrukh Habib and member of National Assembly (MNA) Kanwal Shauzab appeared before the commission to present their arguments.

Barrister Zafar claimed that the rigging was found in the Senate Polls and the evidence was found in the form of video. Rigging was carried out in the form of money and party tickets.

The member of ECP in Punjab said that PTI lawyer has already provided the evidence of the leaked video. Punjab member asked about making those who were offered money as party in the case over which, Barrister Ali Zafar said that they cannot be made party but can be called by the court as witnesses.

The one who takes a bribe and the one who gives it, both are accused, Punjab member said.

The ECP also mentioned that the givers and takers of money must be presented as respondents in the petition.

It is to be noted that PDM nominated Yousaf Raza Gillani as their candidate for Chairman senate.