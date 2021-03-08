Rs 9 billion being spent on gas network reinforcement in KP

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) is working on an extensive plan to reinforce its transmission network in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa aimed at reducing Unaccounted For Gas (UFG) losses at an estimated cost of Rs 9 billion. Accordingly, the company has got approved a project from its board of directors and submitted it to the Petroleum Division and Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet for extension and rehabilitation of gas network under 14 SMSs (Sales Meter Stations) in the province. “The project will help resolve the issue of widespread gas theft in high UFG areas permanently,” a senior official privy to petroleum sector developments told APP. He said the ECC had approved Phase-I of the project amounting to Rs1.945 billion for four SMSs including Shakardara, Chokara, Karak and Hangu.













