Remembering the great Sahir Ludhianvi

Abdul Hayee, a famous poet and writer of Urdu and Hindi languages was born on March 8, 1921.

He was born in red sandstone Haveli in Karim Pura, Ludhiana, Punjab, India, into a Muslim family that owned some lands. He died young on October 25, 1980 at the age of 59. He brought literary touch through his lyrics in Indian film music. He wrote more than 700 songs for the Indian cinema. It is his one hundredth birthday on March 08, 2021. We shall just restrict ourselves to talk about Sahir’s film work in this submission.

Sahir had been a lyricist of Indian cinema since the early 1950s. Basically Sahir was member of Progressive Writers Association but merely saying poetry didn’t get him enough money to make his both ends meet. So, he started writing songs for films. With this step, his financial health improved. His condition for writing lyrics was for the melody makers to make tunes of his already written lyrics rather than writing songs on dummy tunes as is in vogue in the subcontinent films. Though Sahir wrote popular romantic poetry but his intellectual affiliation with progressive writers’ association made him say poetry on the ills of the society as well. Close to his heart were the farmer crushed by debt, the soldier gone to fight someone else’s war, the woman forced to sell her body, the youth frustrated by unemployment and the family living on the street for instance. Jawaharlal Nehru, Prime Minister of India said he was moved by Sahir’s lyrics in Pyaasa.

Sahir managed both the commercial and intellectual aspects with ease. He demonstrated this quality in BR Chopra’s 1957 film ‘Naya Daur’ by writing “Maang Kei Saath Tumhara,” “Urain Jab Jab Zulfain Teri” and “Reshmi Shalwar Kurta Jaali Ka” on one hand and “Yei Daish Hei Veer Jawanon Ka” on the other hand.

He made his debut with four songs composed for the film ‘Azadi Ki Raah Par’ in 1949. One of the songs was ‘Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi’. Unfortunately, this film did not click on box office and its songs went unnoticed. Breakthrough came with the film Naujawan (1951, with music by S.D. Burman. With the success of this song filmed on Nalini Jewent, Sahir was noticed. This success was followed by Sahir’s major success through Guru Dutt’s Baazi. Again, the composer was SD Burman. Sahir thus came under Guru Dutt’s fold.

‘NAUJEWAN’ — the music for this film was composed by S. D. Burman and Sahir wrote the lyrics. The movie is remembered for the melodious song “Thandi Hawayein Lehra Kei Aaein” by Lata Mangeshkar. Indian newspaper The Hindu sates on July 8, 2016 that copying, chori, theft, lifting, filching, copyright infringement, intellectual property violation, plagiarism, inspiration, coincidence. These words have often been used to describe instances of newer songs sounding similar to older ones. And great musicians have been accused too. Here’s a classic example: the story goes that SD Burman created ‘Thandi Hawayein’ in 1951 after hearing a Juhu hotel piano player. Having said that thrill of music and lyrics still resounds our ears.

‘PYAASA’ — Sahir’s amour with SD Burman came to end after the film ‘Pyaasa’. Guru Dutt played the role a poet named Vijay. After Pyaasa, Sahir and Burman parted ways due to artistic and contractual differences. The best song was ‘Jinhain Naaz Hei Hind Par Woh Kahan Hain’ crooned by Muhammad Rafi and filmed on Guru Dutt. This song was based on sarcasm regarding the apathy of poverty especially those of dwellers of Red Light Area. Another song ‘Yei Duniya Agar Mil Bhi Jeye Tau Kaya Hei’ by Muhammad Rafi portrays the mental condition of Guru Dutt when he finds out that his literary endeavours had been stolen by his so-called friend Rehman and his beloved Mala Sinha had married him. This song has been filmed in a hall where a function is in progress on the so-called works of Rehman and the climax occurs when Guru Dutt is thrown out by body guards. The strength of this film was dialogues by Abrar Alvi, music by SD Burman, lyrics by Sahir and direction by Guru Dutt.

I noticed Sahir’s wordings of his song ‘Tum Mujhe Bhool Bhi Jaao Tau Yei Haq Hai Tumko, Meri Baat Aur Hai, Maine Tau Muhabbat Ki Hei’ rendered by sweet voiced Sudha Malhotra. The male voice used is that of Mukesh. On screen one can see Sunil Dutt and Shobha Khote. It was noticed that the lyricist Sahir was known to have reserved the best of his lyrics for singer Sudha Malhotra, with whom he was romantically involved. Music of the film ‘Didi’ was given by N. Dutta. Co-stars were Jayshree, Firoz Khan and Lalita Pawar. A story is still imbedded in the minds of music lovers that the day this song was to be recorded, N. Dutta couldn’t make it for the studios, so on the advice of Sahir, Sudha made the tune and recorded this song in her own voice. She disclosed that during her singing career, her co-singers Muhammad Rafi, Talat Mahmud and Mukesh kept on encouraging her. Her test case was singing a Qawwali ‘Na Tau Carvan Ki Talash Hei’ for melody maker Roshan’s film ‘Barsaat Ki Raat’. Sudha disclosed that it was she and Geeta Dutt who sang Sahir’s lyrics ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Main Kheyal Aata Hei’ for Chaten Anand’s incomplete film in the music of Khayyam. This song was later included in Yash Chopra’s film ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ in the voices of Lata and Mukesh. Sudha’s Bhajan ‘Na Main Dhan Chahun’ filmed on Nanda was very popular.

Sudha Malhotra was an Indian playback singer. Let us know a little more about Sudha. She also acted in some Bollywood films and as a playback singer, worked in popular Bollywood movies in the 1950s and 1960s, like Arzoo, Dhool Ka Phool, Ab Dilli Door Nahin, Girl Friend, Barsat Ki Raat, Didi, Kala Pani, Prem Rog and Dekh Kabira Roya. She expressed about her music journey in TV programme ‘Guftagoo’. She was born in Dilli but got settled in Lahore where she started singing as a child artiste. Famous music composer Master Ghulam Haider discovered and patronized her. She sang Nurjehan’s ‘Bulbulo Mat Ro Yahan’ in her audition. She stayed in Dilli and then moved to Bhopal. She was thirteen and while in Bombay, got a song ‘Mila Gaye Nain’ in Anil Biswas’s film ‘Arzoo’ filmed on Shashikala which was her first appearance. She became pupil of Abdur Rehman Khan of Patiala Gharana to learn classical music.

As per site Cinestaan’ dated December 09, 2015, ‘Sudha Malhotra was not the first woman to be linked with Sahir Ludhianvi. The tale of Amrita Pritam and Sahir has been repeated to boredom. The poetess was so infatuated with Sahir that she would sit in silence by the side during his poetry telling, and smoke the leftover butts of his cigarettes when he left. There have been pages and books and films written over this sad tale of love. The industry was rife with rumours that Yash Chopra’s sizzling ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ was an ode to this immortal and tragic tale of love between Sahir and Amrita. It was during this tenuous break between himself and Amrita Pritam that Sudha Malhotra found herself linked with the great poet.

Sahir continued his songs’ writing spree with melody makers Khayyam, Ravi, Roshan, OP Nayyar and N Dutta.

Poet Javed Akhtar revealed in one of his Jashn-e-Reekhta Sahir Ludhianvi that despite the healthy competition with all his contemporaries Sahir remained on top amid strong competition. Sahir had charisma around his personality that remains unexplained till today, Secondly, barring few difficult words his language of the poems was easily comprehended. Sometimes bitterness was seen yet sensitive lyrics were written about the decaying society; the senselessness of war and politics; and the domination of consumerism over love. His love songs, tinged with sorrow, expressed his realization that there were other, starker concepts more important than love.

Due to easy diction Sahir wrote excellent songs for the 1963 film Taj Mahal and won a Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for Taj Mahal. The song ‘Jo Baat Tujh Main Hei Teri Tasveer Main Nahi’ filmed on Prince Khurram and Arjumand Bano (Bina Rai is superb as the Prince felt that his painting could not justify the beauty of the Princess. It was at the Meena Bazar that they encountered each other. It was a classic case of love at first sight. When Queen Nurjehan, one of the wives of Shahenshah Jehangir, finds out she is enraged, as she wants Khurram to get married to her daughter, Ladli Banu, even though Arjuman is her niece. She plots to hold Arjuman as a prisoner in her palace, but in vain; then she attempts to have Khurram sent away to battle – again in vain, as Khurram returns triumphant, and is named ‘Shah Jehan’. Then she has her step-son, Saifuddin, arrange to kill Khurram – again in vain. Khurram gets stabbed but with Arjuman’s help he recovers, returns home, but does not tell his father, fearing for his health. When Jehangir hears of Arjuman’s assistance, he gladly arranges their marriage, while Saifuddin ends up marrying Ladli. Then Khurram is sent away to another Kingdom, leaving Nurjehan to plot against him. When Jehangir falls ill, she takes over the reins, has Khurram declared an intruder and sends her armies to bring him in or alternatively his two sons.

When the film Taj Mahal was released its songs became street songs especially the song ‘Jo Waada Kiya Hei Nibhana Pare Ga’ sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Muhammad Rafi. Another beautiful duet is ‘Paon Choo Laine Do Phoolo Ko Inayat Ho Gi’ in pure Urdu language.

Sahir Ludheianvi’s song ‘Mun Re Tu Kahe Na Dheer Dhare’ proved that Sahir could write equally well in Hindi Language. This song was composed by Roshan in a beautiful melodious tune. The used of the instrument Sarod added flavour to the already captivating tune. It was a historical drama starring Ashok Kumar, Meena Kumari and Pardeep Kumar. It was based on the 1934 Hindi novel of the same name by Bhagwati Charan Verma about Bijgupta serving under the Maurya Empire and the King Chandragupta Maurya (340 BCE – 298 BCE) and his love for the courtesan Chitralekha. Sahir wrote seven songs for this film but the ones ‘Sansaar Sei Bhaage Phirte Ho’ and Aei Ri Jane Na Doongi’ crooned by Lata Mangeshkar went very well with the story. The movie discusses fidelity and love. Ashok Kumar plays the role of Yogi Kumargiri, and Achala Sachdev is Gayatri Devi. Pradeep Kumar, Mehmood, Menu Mumtaz, among others adds to the opulent and lovely costume drama that is Chitralekha.

Movie ‘Kaajal’ was another hit movie for Lyricist: Sahir Ludhianvi. Its song ‘Choo Lene Do Najuk Hothon Ko’ rendered by Muhammad Rafi and composed by Ravi was very melodious especially due to Santoor’s introduction and interval pieces. Actor Raj Kumar excelled in his acting where he is seen trying his wife Meena Kumari to drink alcohol. Co-stars were Dharmender, Mumtaz, Padmini, Helen and Jagirdar.

In 1958, Sahir wrote the lyrics for Ramesh Saigal’s film Phir Subah Hogi, which was based on Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel Crime and Punishment. Sahir Ludhianvi proposed that music should be recorded by an educated melody maker who had read and understood the story of the novel. So, instead of Raj Kapoor’s favourite composers Shankar Jaikishen, Raj Kapoor listened to the tunes made by Khayyam. He took Ramesh Sehgal to the retiring room and then returned saying that he hadn’t heard such tunes before, reported Khayyam in one of his interviews. Asha Bhosle observed in one of her tributes to Khayyam that after ‘Phir Subha Ho Gi”s success she had thought that work would flow for her and Khayyam but that was not to be due to politics of Bollywood. The male lead was played by Raj Kapoor. Sahir’s demand for a composer with a more intimate knowledge of the novel worked. Khayyam composed the film score. The song ‘Woh Subah Kabhi Tou Aayegi’ with its minimal background music remains popular. Khayyam collaborated with Sahir in many films including Kabhie Kabhie and Trishul. Sahir won a second Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist for his work on Kabhie Kabhie. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1971. On 8 March 2013, the ninety-second anniversary of Sahir’s birth, a commemorative stamp was issued in his honour.

As per Wikipedia, in 1943, Sahir settled in Lahore where, he completed Talkhiyaan, his first published work in Urdu. Sahir edited Urdu magazines such as Adab-e-Lateef, Shahkaar, Prithlari, and Savera. When he made controversial statements promoting communism, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the Government of Pakistan. In 1949, after partition, Sahir fled from Lahore to Delhi. After eight weeks, Sahir moved to Bombay. He later lived in Andheri, a suburb of Mumbai. There, his neighbours included Gulzar, a poet and lyricist and Krishan Chander, an Urdu litterateur. In the 1970s, Sahir built a bungalow which he called Parchaiyaan, after one of his works, and lived there till his death. On 25 October 1980, at the age of fifty-nine, Sahir died of a sudden cardiac death. He died in the presence of his friend, Javed Akhtar. Sahir Ludhianvi was buried at the Juhu Muslim cemetery. In 2010, his tomb was demolished to make room for new interments. 2013 stamp featuring Sahir Ludhianvi by India Post. Notable awards he received are Padma Shri Award in 1971 and Filmfare Awards in 1964 and in 1977.

