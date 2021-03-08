Daily Times

Monday, March 08, 2021


,

Government is committed towards the empowerment of women, Shibli

Web Desk

shibli

On the international Women’s Day Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that it is necessary for a civilized and enlightened society that its women are empowered.

The minister tweeted that “We are committed to empowering women in society by ensuring equal opportunities and rights for development”.

He further added that Islam has given women rights that are unparalleled in the history.

He said that women’s day highlights the status of women in society and the importance of their commendable services in various fields.

Faraz said that women have played a significant role in the development of Pakistan. He said that enforcement of women’s property rights will help ensure their inheritance rights.

 

