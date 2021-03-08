Government is committed towards the empowerment of women, Shibli

On the international Women’s Day Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said that it is necessary for a civilized and enlightened society that its women are empowered.

The minister tweeted that “We are committed to empowering women in society by ensuring equal opportunities and rights for development”.

معاشرے کو مہذب اور روشن خیال بنانے کےلئےخواتین کو بااختیار بنانا لازم ہے۔خواتین کو ترقی کے مساوی مواقع اور حقوق کی یقینی فراہمی سے معاشرے میں طاقتور اور محفوظ بنانا ہمارا پختہ عزم ہے۔ انفورسمنٹ آف ویمن پراپرٹی رائٹس خواتین کے وراثتی حقوق کو یقینی بنانے میں ممد و معاون ثابت ہوگا۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 8, 2021

He further added that Islam has given women rights that are unparalleled in the history.

He said that women’s day highlights the status of women in society and the importance of their commendable services in various fields.

Faraz said that women have played a significant role in the development of Pakistan. He said that enforcement of women’s property rights will help ensure their inheritance rights.