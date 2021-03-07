Another minor girl raped in Khairpur

Another minor girl was allegedly raped after she was kidnapped in Khairpur. The incident was reported from the Sarki mohalla area under B-section police station in the Khairpur district.

According to the details, un-identified accused kidnapped an eight years girl Hinna Abbasi d/o Sajjad Hussain Abbasi from Sarki mohalla Luqman in the jurisdiction of B-section police station, khairpur and raped her. However, the accused fled on the girl’s hue and cry.

The residents of area reached on the spot and shifted the girl to the civil hospital in critical condition. The Lady Doctor of the civil hospital, who attended to the girl, confirmed her rape.

B-section police station said the case has been registered against unidentified person on the complaint of the family members, and the raids are being carried out for the arrest of accused.

The rape cases of minors have jumped in district khairpur and eight talukas of khairpur district have become no go-area for kids. Fearing rising rape cases, the parents have stopped their children to leave their houses. Residents of the area blame khairpur police for its faiure to control the rising incidents of rapes in the sistrict.

Meanwhile, in another incident a father of a kidnaped girl has hung himself after the safe return of his kidnapped daughter in pirjo goth on Saturday. According to the details, a young girl Urooj Khaskheli was kidnapped five days ago from kaleri mohalla pir jo goth. The police after several raids, recovered the girl and handed over to her parents. However, when she reached the house, her father Jameel Ahmed Khaskheli hung himself by fan and died on the spot.

Later, Police reached the spot and shifted the body to pirjo goth hospital for medical and legal formalities.