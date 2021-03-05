Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla to be indicted by AC

An accountability court is set to indict the deputy chairman senate Saleem Mandviwalla and others on March 16 in Kidney Hill reference.

An accountability court in Islamabad heard a corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the illegal allotment of government land for plots in Overseas Cooperative Housing Society, Kidney Hills, Karachi.

Mandviwalla appeared in the court of judge Muhammad Bashir today.

“You have asked for filing a supplementary reference earlier.” the judge remarked upon NAB’s plead with the court to file an interim reference in the case.

The judge stated that the accused will be indicted on March 16 after issuing directives to make sure all others accused are present in the next hearing.

Talking to media Mandviwalla said that he has appeared in the hearing for third time, however, the NAB failed to provide any evidence.

NAB had also submitted a report to the court which stated that former PIA managing director Aijaz Haroon had also played a key role in selling illegal plots to Abdul Ghani Majeed.

The NAB had nominated Saleem Mandviwalla, Aijaz Haroon, Abdul Ghani Majeed and Tariq Mehmood as offenders in the reference.