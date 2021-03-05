ECP summons urgent meeting after PM’s allegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has called for an important meeting today (Friday) to take note of the prime minister’s speech. PM Imran laid serious allegations on the role of the electoral body during the Senate polls, sources told local media.

The premier in his televised speech was highly critical of the role of electoral body during Senate 2021 elections. Khan questioned ECP’s role for not taking appropriate measures to ensure transparency in the polls. PM held ECP responsible for the illegal practice of buying and selling of votes as it did not introduce traceable ballots.

Chief election commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja summoned the meeting which will be attended by all ECP members.

“The ECP will issue a response to the PM’s statement while remaining within the constitutional limits,” sources said.

Imran Khan said he would seek a vote of confidence from his party’s lawmakers in the National Assembly on Saturday. “I am telling my members, this is your democratic right, you can say you don’t stand with Imran Khan. I will respect you. Okay I am not competent or qualified, raise your hands and say this and I will go into opposition,” he said.