Sana Javed wins Best Actress at ARY People’s Choice Awards

Sana Javed has won the best actress award after her performance in Drama ‘Ruswai’. Taking to Twitter, the actress wrote, “Alhamdullilah won Best Actress Award at #ARYPeople’schoiceawards 2021 for Ruswai. Humbled and honoured for this award. I would like to thank ARY, the whole team of Ruswai and most importantly my lovely fans. Thank you so much for always being there and for your love and constant support over the years. This one’s for you!!” Sana Javed made her major role in mega-hit drama “Pyarey Afzal” besides many dramas Zara Yad Kar and Shehr-e-Zaat.













