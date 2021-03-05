Will Smith touches on past racist encounters, ‘I’ve been bullied multiple times’

Will Smith came forth detailing his encounters with racism in the past in a candid interview recently. The actor said he has been bullied ‘five or six times’ on the grounds of his colour.

“I’ve been called [N-word] to my face probably five or six times,” the 52-year-old recently said on the Pod Save America podcast.

The ‘Hancock’ actor further added how he came to know about systemic racism as he forayed into his journey in Hollywood

“And fortunately for my psyche, I’ve never been called [N-word] by a smart person,” Smith continued.” He said, “I had never looked into the eyes of a racist and saw anything that I perceived as intellect.”

The ‘Hancock’ actor further added how he came to know about systemic racism as he forayed into his journey in Hollywood.

“But at the core of it, I noticed a difference between ignorance and evil,” Smith said. “Now they’re twins, for sure, but ignorance can be educated and evil is a much more difficult problem. And fortunately, ignorance is more prevalent than blatant evil. So I’ve always been encouraged that the process of education and understanding could alleviate some of the more dangerous and difficult aspects of racism that have unfortunately been embedded in the very fibers of our country.”