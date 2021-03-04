Journalist Saadia Afzaal drops major clue about ‘marriage’ with Senator Faisal Vawda

Leading female anchor Sadia Afzaal has confirmed her marriage with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Faisal Vawda, hours after the politician won a seat in the upper house of the parliament.

Till now, there is no formal announcement on social media from both sides although the netizens took the post as a sign of informal announcement.

Islamabad-based Journalist Syed Aoon Sherazi also claimed that he had broke the secret marriage story two years ago.

The happy news is quite old, according to sources. However, it was revealed recently. Congratulations Senator Sahab, she wrote on Twitter. Sadia also shared a picture with Faisal Vawda and thanked her fans and followers who congratulated her on the couple’s marriage.

A day earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill also congratulated the couple.

بہت بہت مبارک آپ دونوں کو۔ https://t.co/QH60dymFwV — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 3, 2021

Vawda on Wednesday resigned as Member of the National Assembly after casting his vote as MNA in the Senate election.

He was elected as MNA from Karachi’s Baldia Town constituency in the general election of 2018.