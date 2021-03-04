Sadiq Sanjarani for chairman senate, announces Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced Sadiq Sanjrani to be government’s candidate for the senate chairmanship.

In a meeting with PTI members the premier made the collective decision of nominating Sanjrani as PTI’s candidate. The prime minister also decided to summon a National Assembly session on Saturday where he is like to seek the vote of confidence.

PTI senator Shibli Faraz confirmed Sanjrani’s nomination in his tweet.

Prime Minister Ìmrañ Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) March 4, 2021

The premier will also address the nation today at 7:30 PM.

Following the results of senate elections, PM Imran Khan decided to take vote of confidence from the National Assembly. The premier will likely seek the vote on Saturday in the National Assembly.

The much-awaited Senate elections ended with PTI emerging as the top victor with 18 seats in the Upper House, followed by PPP with eight.