China’s Sinopharm vaccine shows 86% efficacy: Nausheen Hamid

Islamabad, March 4: Talking about the COVID-19 experimental vaccine Sinopharm, developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid said that it is 86% effective.

Talking to local media, she insisted on health workers and elderly community to get the Covid-19 vaccines which are available for free.

She said the government would endeavor to cover big chunk of population with free-of-cost coronavirus vaccine till end of 2021 and ordered additional doses of coronavirus vaccine.

She said Pakistan has approved China’s CanSino Biologics Inc’s (CanSinoBIO) COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use which is useful and effective. Dr. Hamid further added that the government was also finalizing further deals to buy vaccines developed by China-based pharmaceutical companies Sinovac and CanSino Biologics.

Pakistan has also received a letter from the COVAX platform indicating the supply of up to 17 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the first half of 2021, she said, adding that around six million doses would be received by March with delivery starting as early as possible.