Peshawar’s Burns Center marks 2 years of completion

The lone state-of-the-art burns center of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa marked two years of its completion and success story on Tuesday.

Celebrating two years of successful operations, Professor Doctor Tahmeedullh, In charge of the Burns and Plastic Surgery Center, while giving briefing to media, said that the hospital comprising of 120 beds is the biggest burn center in all over the world, where more than 10 thousand patients are conferred for free medical care yearly. He said that the center is also providing training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff as well. “This very essential hospital was established with encouragement and backing of the US government two years ago”, he said, adding that before the hospital was built, residents of Peshawar and adjoining areas had to travel to Rawalpindi and Kharyan for treatment.

He said that the center not only specializes in treating burn patients, but has also successfully treated congenitally amputated palate and lips. He expressed that “The efficiency of the hospital will enhance if a Laser Doppler System would be provided”, as it is a modern classification by which the nature and depth of wounds could be diagnosed and estimated.

Professor Doctor Tahmeedullh, said that the number of patients had been increasing in the hospital, with every passing month, since eighty percent of the patients were referred from other hospitals and medical centers, to the Burn and Plastic Surgery Center for the treatment.

Emphasizing on the need for a modern kitchen for high protein cooking food, he said that the “Treatment of burn patients is too expensive and time consuming and high protein food is essential for the fast recovery of the patients”, and added it would be easier to provide more better treatment to the patients if the facility would be provided to the center. Professor Doctor Tahmeedullah also demanded for the establishment of a Burn and Accident Prevention Authority.

The center was built 16 years ago but was reopened in 2019; following a suo motu notice by Peshawar High Court in 2017, which directed the then Pervez Khattak-led government in the province to expedite its construction. On its completion, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated the province’s first burns and trauma center on March 05, 2019.