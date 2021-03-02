Rs 479 billion released for social sector uplift projects

The federal government has released Rs 479.238 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21. The released funds include Rs310.88 billion for federal ministries, Rs137.8 billion for corporations, Rs29.3 billion for special areas, and Rs1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform. The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs 1.5 billion. Similarly, Rs 98.007 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs 118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs39.84 billion out of Rs158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs 63.98 billion out of Rs 81.2 billion for the for the Water Resources Division.













