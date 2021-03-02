Two-headed baby born in Badin

BADIN: A woman gave birth to a two-headed baby at a private hospital here in the district capital, doctors confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the doctors who helped in the delivery process, the mother and her child were both “healthy” and out of danger. The family reside in Sujawal district’s Mirpur Bathoro area and were brought to the Aisha Moosa Charitable Hospital.

In 2017, two-headed buffalo calf has been born – and welcomed as a miracle – in a farm in Pakistan.

The calf was born on September 27 at Lucky Foods Dairy Farm in Karachi and has yet to be named.

It has one body, two heads, four eyes, two mouths, two noses and four ears as the result of a rare condition called polycephaly in which an animal is born with more than one head.

The condition is believed to occur when an embryo begins to split into twins but stops so that the twins remain attached.