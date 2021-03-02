PCB holds important meeting regarding PSL matches after bio-secure bubble breached

Pakistan Cricket Board held an important meeting today at 2 pm regarding the future of Pakistan Super League’s remaining matches.

PCB officials said that the tournament will continue as per schedule regardless of the fact that a player from one of the franchises got tested positive for COVID-19. The bio-secure bubble is not insecure and its effectiveness should not be questioned, the officials continued.

The match between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will be played as per schedule, PCB.

#HBLPSL6 updates: Tuesday's match between Gladiators and United to go ahead as scheduled, start time 7pm#IUvQG | #MatchDikhao — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 2, 2021

The PCB also stated that it has conducted 244 PCR tests of players and officials out of which 3 are positive. Out of the 3, 2 foreign players tested positive and one local official.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Director Media and Communications Sami ul Hasan said that to protect PSL’s integrity and credibility is the job of the board. Hence it is the board’s responsibility to take appropriate measures.

