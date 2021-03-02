Indian plane makes emergency landing in Karachi as passenger suffers heart attack

Indian airline IndiGo’s flight 6E1412 made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport after an on-board passenger suffered heart attack. The passenger passed away mid-air prior to the landing at the Karachi Airport.

The pilot sought permission from the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after communicating the situation and later was allowed to land. The emergency landing was timed around 5 am today.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) stated that the passenger expired before getting first aid after the landing.

Flight 6E1412 was bound to Lucknow from Sharjah before it made its emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi. The flight took off at 8:36 am to its destination after ensuring important measures.