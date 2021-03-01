Mirpur goes under lockdown amid rising COVID cases

Local authorities in the Mirpur are all set to impose a month long lockdown keeping mind the rising COVID cases.

An official notification issued by the district Magistrate Bader Muneer said that there would be complete ban on the movement and entry of all sorts of transport to and from Mirpur district due to lock down.

Entry of tourists in the district will also be banned. Recreational spots and parks will also be closed down.

Public and private educational institutions will also remain closed. General stores, vegetable, fruit, bakery, sweet shops, dairy farms, gas, meat shops would remain open only on Tuesday and Friday from 6.00 am to 7.00 pm at night during the lock-down period.

All marriage halls have also ordered to be closed for a month with effect from March 1st to 31 under the prohibitory orders to combat the pandemic that was found constantly at rising form in this district.

Earlier NCOC had eased the COVID restrictions seeing the decline in cases all over Pakistan. The lifted restrictions allowed indoor weddings, the opening of cinema halls and PSL crowd capacity to be increased by 50%.

Federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood also announced that schools will go back to 5 day normal classes.