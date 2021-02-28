Bilal Abbas Khan to star in Nabeel Qureshi’s new film ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Exciting times for the movie fans as Bilal Abbas Khan will be starring in ace director Nabeel Qureshi’s new project ‘Khel Khel Mein’ has been announced.

The upcoming project, also starring Sajal Aly alongside Bilal, will be produced by Fizza Ali Meerza under the banner, Filmwala Pictures, who have given blockbusters like ‘Na Maloom Afraad 1 & 2,’ ‘Actor in Law’ and ‘Load Wedding’ in the past.

“Working with the finest producer/director duo in the country for the first time. Iss baar milte hain theatre mei,” Abbas took to his social media to announce his film.

The fan-favourite duo of Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly have previously graced the silver screen together in Hum TV’s O’Rangreza and their mutual chemistry on-screen has had left many fans wanting for more.

While no release date has been announced yet, congratulations have already started pouring in as fans are eagerly waiting for the masterpiece.

Bilal Abbas Khan was last seen on Ek Jhooti Love Story (EJLS) with Madiha Imam was released on the online streaming platform Zee5.

The young heartthrob rose to fame and became someone to watch out for within the first year of his entering the industry with his role of Qasim in the critically acclaimed drama Pyaar Ke Sadqay opposite Yumna Zaidi. Since then, he has played unconventional roles in megahit projects including Haseeb Hassan’s made for TV Film, Laal, drama serials Pyar Ke Sadqay, Balaa and Cheekh – and has just come back to TV with serial Dunk.