World needs a messiah: Biden can be a peace laureate

World is in chaos…peace is patchy…human agony deepening! Gloomy but it is real. A twenty-first century messiah – in geopolitical sense – ought to descend.

Conflict is in abundance in the world. Nation-states, societies, ethnicities, faiths, sects and civilizations, of whatsoever latitude on globe – all are in clash. Strangely, humans are running into conflicts searching for peace. An oxymoronic life; paradoxical it is…! To sooth the world, a modern-day Good Shepherd is needed to herd the disarrayed sheep. In present-day international world order led (managed) by the United States, precisely Joseph Biden can be one. Door of his soul must attend to the knock. Would he flock the world to peace, as a global leader? Or, would it continue to be a power-obsessed manager of global affairs for self-serving interests?

Switch to any media, one would see geopolitical muddle of statesmen, war of words, economic battles, ideological tussles, religious intolerance, territorial conquests, refugee and migration crises, starvation and lack of health facilities, child labour, sounds of bullets, nuclearisation, and pandemic. Weakening integration of NATO, South and North American divide, Eastern Europe economic issues and its migration issues in Europe, and US-Russia rising competition in the West render Eurasia incoherent, disharmonised. Iraq, Palestine, Syria and Yemen crises in the Middle East, and great powers competition in Central Asia heat up new great game in politico-socially marred region. Humanitarian and insurgency crises in Africa make serious concern for world. US-China new cold war engulf world and triggers block-politics; it ripples from the Indian to Pacific oceans. Taiwan and South China seas add up to the US-China resentment. Unending longest war of US in Afghanistan and failing US-Taliban peace deal are boiling up South Asia where chronic conflicts amongst nuclear triangle is increasing volatility. Rivalry between China and India, and Pakistan and India seek a mediator. India-biased policies of US further destabilize the region. US-Iran row on nuclear proliferation is a hotspot and volatile issue in the region. Projects like Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which promise shared growth for shared future are being endangered. In Asia, antagonism between North Korea and US is another foreign policy challenge of US. Evacuating Afghanistan to invade any other country would be a grand-strategic blunder that would seriously crack US leadership role in the world order. Corona is worsening the human predicament. As of February 24, 2021 there have been 111,593,583 confirmed cases of COVID-19; including 2,475,020 deaths. All of it is leading to one thing: human predicament.

Sanctions and military (power) diplomacy need to be abandoned by US. As Biden said, he would restore alliances and engage with the world, US-Europe normalization of ties, and effective engagement with Russia, and North Korea would entitle him for nobility of peace. Table talks and diplomacy is key

Around 705 million people globally live in extreme poverty on Rs 300 or less a day ($1.90) according to the World Bank. The world spent around $1920 billion last year as military expenditure as per the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute of Sweden. Nearly 80 million people looking for food and shelter worldwide in search of safe and secure life. About 8.6 million people die annually in low- and middle-income countries, in 134 countries, due absence of health facilities. Apart from ongoing war costs, mere military spending speaks loud about the power-obsessed realist international mind-set. Had there been peace, this $1920 billion could be spent for socio-economic uplift, poverty alleviation, provision of health-care, education, climate preservation, and so on. With the pandemic and resulting health and socio-economic catastrophe, especially in struggling nations, US with other great powers must seize on an initiative to fight for peace, fight against conflicts, fight against pandemic.

In his inaugural speech, Mr. Biden announced a changed paradigm of US foreign policy: from example of power to power of example. During his first foreign policy discourse, he sounded positive heralding, “America is back, American diplomacy is back.” His presidential term would last until January 20, 2025. Lot of time trails with him to bandage the bruised world, to lead the world to peace. But, the stepping ahead is needed; first step is to be taken. A right step in a right direction. What should US do? Prime thing is to believe and act like a global leader. For that, foremost is to respect international institutions, and their directions. United Nations was built for collective security and collective peace, for finding solutions to problems amongst the nation-states. Resolutions of the UN, be it on Kashmir issue or Palestine dispute, must be followed and respected. Returning to World Health Organization (WHO), and Paris Climate Agreement augur well for US and the world. Reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal with Iran can fetch stability in South Asia and Middle East, rather world politics. He-should-do first diplomatic rigidity is only delaying peace, and escalating friction. US is in position to promote stabilising Iran and Saudi Arabia ideological wrestle; this would aid in US aim of stability in Middle East, and safeguarding interests of its pampered child – Israel- in Middle East. Syria and Yemen crises need attention. US is rightful in restraining itself out of any offensive action in these crises. US-Conquest of influence, strategic dominance, and trade war with China can be calmed down. Chinese President clearly stated frequently that China was not trying to replace US in the world order; however, economic projects and economic uplift for ‘common growth’ should be encouraged. Sanctions and military (power) diplomacy need to be abandoned by US. As Biden said, he would restore alliances and engage with the world, US-Europe normalization of ties, and effective engagement with Russia, and North Korea would entitle him for nobility of peace. Table talks and diplomacy is key.

Frenzied situation of the world has to end. Who would do it? Right. The whole world together but someone is to lead. All states, respecting international norms, international organisations, and human rights, need to be headed towards peace and prosperity. US should assume the leadership. Solution to conflicts engulfing the globe and human wretchedness is possible. Biden of US can respond to knocks on his soul: he can earn to be a peace laureate.

Our chaotic and pandemic-ridden world needs a geopolitical messiah: a good shepherd…!

The writer, an international affairs analyst, regularly contributes on national security, foreign policy, international diplomacy and maritime affairs. He tweets @tee_shahid and connects at [email protected]