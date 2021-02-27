WB provides $12m grant for displaced families

The World Bank has provided additional grant worth of US $ 12 million for Temporarily Displaced Persons Early Recovery Project (TDP-ERP) to earlier recovery of displace families in former tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing ceremony of Additional Grant Agreement of “FATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Emergency Recovery Project” worth of US $ 12 million with the World Bank held on Friday in Ministry of Economic Affairs, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs. FATA Temporarily Displaced Persons Early Recovery Project (TDP-ERP) is aimed to support the early recovery of families affected by the displacement, promote child health and enhance citizen-centered service delivery in the former tribal areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The project will now also cover four new districts in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province i.e. D.I. Khan, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu in addition to Kurram, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Mohmand and Bajaur Districts. With this additional grant financing of US$ 12 million, total cost of this project would amount to US$ 216 million. Federal Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs Noor Ahmed signed the grant agreement on behalf of the government of Pakistan, while the representative of NADRA signed the Project Agreement. Operations Manager, World Bank Malinda Good, signed the agreement on behalf of the World Bank.

On the occasion, the Minister for Economic Affairs reiterated the commitment of his government to support the development activities in merged areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and improve the basic service delivery nearer to their doorsteps. The minister appreciated the role of NADRA in achieving the project objectives. Minister for Economic Affairs, Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, thanked the World Bank Country team for extending their continuous support to the government of Pakistan in achieving sustainable economic development in the country. The Operations Manager, World Bank ensured their continuous support to government of Pakistan in achieving the priority development goals.