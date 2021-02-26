Pakistan’s first-ever batch of certified real estate advisors graduate as course by Graana.com & NUST concludes

Pakistan receives its first-ever batch of certified real estate investment advisors after completing the Certification in Real Estate Science Level 1 course.

Launched in collaboration with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), the four-week certification course was introduced by Graana.com with an ambition to make a difference in the real estate realm.

The graduation ceremony held at Professional Development Centre (PDC) NUST was attended by the Pro-rector Research, Innovation and Commercialisation NUST Mr. Nassar Ikran, the higher management of Graana, including CEO Graana.com Mr Shafiq Akbar, along with Group Directors Mr. Farhan Javed, Mr. Sharjeel E. Ahmer, and Mr. Arslan Javed General Manager PDC Mr. Salman Ahmed, and Programme Manager Mr. Muhammad Ali.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Shafiq Akbar said; “The vision of transforming the real estate sector was accomplished today, through the completion of Pakistan’s 1st Real Estate Certification course. On this landmark achievement, I thank NUST for joining hands to overcome this gap and urge other educational institutes to start such courses, as the transformation of any sector is only possible through formal education.”

“The introduction of Pakistan’s first course on real estate is a significant step towards restricting the sector through introducing formal education”, said Mr. Farhan Javed while celebrating this achievement.

Addressing the ceremony, Mr. Nassar Ikran lauded this initiative launched by Graana.com to transform the real estate sector through introducing formal education.

The educational course provides a learning experience by incorporating technological, management, and legal issues related to the primary and secondary real estate markets and profession. The session comprised assignments, presentations, group activities, case studies, mock trials and examinations.

Besides, Mr. Shafiq Akbar and Mr. Farhan Javed, the other experts who taught the course modules included the senior professionals of the company, Mr. Omer Abideen, and Ms. Iqra Musaddaq.