PPP to be the largest party in senate, says Zardari

KARACHI: Speaking about the upcoming Senate elections, former president Asif Ali Zardari says that he is confident PPP will form majority in the senate after elections.

“PPP’s elected MPs are my strength. I am proud of my party members, the incumbent government has to go,” he stated while addressing the PPP members of Sindh Assembly and Senate nominees.

The ex-president was speaking on the occasion of a dinner party hosted by PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in honor of the party’s members of the Sindh Assembly.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani were also present on the occasion. Provincial ministers, members of Sindh Assembly, and Senate election also attended the dinner.

According to sources, PPP MPA Ali Nawaz Mehr, the younger brother of GDA leader Ali Gohar Mehr, also attended the event.

Meanwhile, Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, Mehmood Chaudhry, and Asifa Bhutto-Zardari also met party members during the dinner.