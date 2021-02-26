A new normal: from terrorism to tourism

History witnessed how a never-ending war was imposed on Pakistan. This war was different from the rest of the world. This war was not merely a normal war, It was a war in which the enemy was attacking us from the eastern and western borders. At the same time, our Economy, Diplomacy, Politics, Ideology, Unity were being targeted at every level that could be possibly imagined. Hence, we were being threatened on all fronts. But, the resilient nation and the fearless warriors broke all shackles and completed a journey from “Terrorism” to “Tourism”.

14th February, a well-articulated attack in Pulwama, an Indian false flag Operation; orchestrated for internal political gains, and Pakistan is blamed for it in a matter of few minutes and then came the rhetorical Indian threats and an obnoxious media campaign. It was 4:42am, early morning of 26th February, when the nation was informed that India has delivered a failed strike; in the dead of the night; dropped their payload and ran away, the Balakot failed so called surgical strike. On 27th February, the world witnessed, the “Surprise Day”, the day of “Operation Swift Retort”. Pakistan shattered Indian dream of setting a ‘new normal, gave a “Jaw-breaking” response and debunked Indian myth of Conventional Superiority.

Today, after all that we went through as a nation, everything that was imposed on us, everything that came in front of us, Pakistan stands vindicated. Pakistan sets an example to the world.

Today the world acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts towards Peace. Today, the world looks up to Pakistan to play its role in facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan. Today, Navies from more than 45 countries around the world participated in peacekeeping exercises on Pakistani coastline. Despite Indian Opposition, Russia today extends its hand of friendship towards Pakistan. The “Do More” mantra finally ended and Pakistan established cordial relations with the mighty US. Azerbaijan today chants the slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad”. Iran, today stands united with Pakistan. The Islamic world looks towards Pakistan’s role in peace building. USA, UK declared Pakistan safe for its citizens, British airways resumed services in Pakistan after a decade and so is the case for other airlines, UN restored Pakistan as a family station for its international staff. The nation who wanted to isolate Pakistan from the world, itself stands isolated and exposed. Today, Cricket returns home, PSL brings joy back to the lost faces, Gwadar Stadium declared “World’s most beautiful Cricket Stadium”, Tourism enhanced. Post, the 4 years of Radd ul Fasaad especially, Pakistan has completely transformed in terms of national security and stability.

Today, the world questions India for its gross Human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Kashmir and with minorities in India. Amnesty International charge sheets India over its human rights violations, Transparency International declares India as most corrupt country of Asia. The massive Indian network of Fake Media Outlets and Fake NGO’s has been caught for defaming Pakistan globally. UN today, terms India as a nursery of terrorism. China has been strangling India in Ladakh. India suffers from internal turmoil from Assam to Punjab. Today, the reality of Pulwama stands exposed. The Modi Media nexus wide opens. Indian involvement in money laundering and terror financing comes out in open.

Today, when 27th February, the day of our glorious and invincible resolve is few days ahead, and 4 years of Operation Radd ul Fassad have completed, Pakistan has established a “new normal”, A new normal of Peace, Stability, Resolve, “Terrorism to Tourism” and at the same time a warning to hostile elements to stay away from any future misadventures against the country.