Baking- An Emerging Trend in Pakistan

An activity not usually associated with traditional Pakistani kitchens, baking has been on the rise over the past decade. With the urban crowd exploring international cuisines and rapidly adapting elements from the western culture, cakes, pastries and other desserts are slowly invading the Pakistani kitchen scene.

Earlier, cakes were constrained to the odd celebration – a birthday party or Christmas, etc. The cakes were usually sourced from the neighborhood bakery, where the choices were limited. But in today’s age of information, the boundaries have been lifted. Now, every city street corner houses a bakery chain outlet, serving up baked delicacies from all over the world.

There has been a surge in the number of entrepreneurs starting with home-based business and then setting up outlets after picking up steam. A baking business is conducive for many women, as they get the benefit of working from home. This helps them manage family expectations while working on something they are passionate about. Also, who doesn’t like to walk into a home that smells of freshly-baked choco-chip cookies or to the sights of colorfully-sprinkled cupcakes?

Baking is an art and being a professional pastry chef is the dream of many. A lot of beginners approach local bakery institutes for short and long-term courses. Unfortunately, inadequate amenities and lack of trained instructors dash the hopes of aspirants. Also, absence of accredited courses in Pakistan has pushed many to pursue culinary diplomas in foreign institutes.

However, while choosing classes it is highly important, that amateur bakers choose their classes wisely, sometime they get out focused and are more interested in the number of recipes taught.

Baking school goes beyond simply memorizing recipes; instructor teach everything from fancy decorating to the science behind your favorite breads and pastries. In general, a good course teaches you

Basic ingredients and their roles.

Fundamental recipes and how to effectively execute them.

The skill required for different courses will vary widely, so be sure of what you are choosing .If you are not sure of your skill sets you can go step by step, by choosing one vertical in baking at a time

Notably, there is a steady rise in baking courses in Pakistan, vetted by internationally acclaimed awarding bodies. And one of Pakistan’s premier institutes in the Baking and Patisserie is COTHM.

COTHM offers world-class infrastructure and celebrated chef instructors. Its expansive kitchens mimic the high-volume production spaces of wholesale bakeries with oversized mixers, steam-injection deck ovens, professional sheeters and Senses oven which are only 2 in Pakistan. Beyond the obvious difference in size, COTHM’s kitchens are also working two or three times as hard as the average restaurant kitchen, making reliability and availability of service primary factors in equipment selection.

There are long and short-term courses to suit the requirements of the aspirants. The intensive courses are for the ones intending to hone their baking skills and step full-time into the baking profession. The institute also provides accelerated programs for shorter-duration, such as 2 days workshops.

All in all, baking has steadily grown into a lifestyle trend in Pakistan, and the scene is going to only get hotter!