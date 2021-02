OGDCL spending Rs 10.22m in Lakki Marwat under CSR initiative

The Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) is spending an amount of Rs 10.22 million, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The Wali, Mianwali and Pezu blocks partially fall in District Lakki Marwat, and the OGDCL has deposited Rs 10.22 million in the joint bank account of the concerned deputy commissioner as per its social welfare obligation,” according to an official document available with APP. The company has so far executed three different schemes approved by the respective social welfare committee, headed by the local Member National Assembly, at Rs 6.7 million, while Rs 3.52 million were still available with the DC Lakki Marwat to initiate new development schemes. The OGDCL said appointments were made in accordance with criteria approved by its Board of Directors, and currently as many as 67 contractual and regular employees were working with it, who had the District Lakki Marwat domiciles.