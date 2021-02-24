Pakistan to offer Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that defence and security cooperation to eradicate the threat of terrorism is of equal importance to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Regarding this, he added that Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million to enhance defence and security cooperation to end terrorism.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as a partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity. The foreign minister is currently visiting Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Imran Khan on a two-day official trip. He shared an update on reaching Colombo on his Twitter a day earlier.

Pleased to arrive in Colombo with PM @ImranKhanPTI for his maiden visit to Sri Lanka. 🇵🇰 and 🇱🇰 share a close relationship, working together at the bilat level and int’l & regional forums. During this visit all areas of cooperation between 🇵🇰 🇱🇰 will be discussed & strengthened. pic.twitter.com/K5iIAbWaVc — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) February 23, 2021

Qureshi said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities.

He said that the visit will focus on the enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.

We have decided to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan, Qureshi said.

On February 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Sri Lanka on his two-day visit. The premier’s visit comes on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Imran Khan along with his delegation landed at Bandranaike International Airport in Colombo. The PM was presented with the Guard of Honour on his arrival.