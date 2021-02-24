Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, February 24, 2021


Pakistan to offer Sri Lanka $15 million credit line for defence cooperation: FM Qureshi

Web Desk

Pakistan to offer Sri Lanka $15 million says Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that defence and security cooperation to eradicate the threat of terrorism is of equal importance to Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Regarding this, he added that Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka $15 million to enhance defence and security cooperation to end terrorism.

FM Qureshi said that Pakistan is standing side by side with Sri Lanka as a partner for the development of human resources, security cooperation, fighting terrorism, development and prosperity. The foreign minister is currently visiting Sri Lanka with Prime Minister Imran Khan on a two-day official trip. He shared an update on reaching Colombo on his Twitter a day earlier.

Qureshi said Pakistan has transformed its geo-political priorities into geo-economic priorities.

He said that the visit will focus on the enhancement of bilateral trade and investment with Sri Lanka.

We have decided to give 100 scholarships to Sri Lankan students in top medical institutes of Pakistan, Qureshi said.

On February 23, Prime Minister Imran Khan reached Sri Lanka on his two-day visit. The premier’s visit comes on the invitation of his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Imran Khan along with his delegation landed at Bandranaike International Airport in Colombo. The PM was presented with the Guard of Honour on his arrival.

Submit a Comment