Each family in Punjab to get health card by year-end: Basharat Raja

Punjab Minister for Law and Cooperatives Muhammad Basharat Raja Tuesday said that the Punjab government wanted to ensure provision of health cards to every family this year. Addressing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s House, he said that according to the plan, health insurance of up to Rs 1 million would be provided to each family. The meeting considered various models for providing free health insurance to every family in Punjab. Raja Basharat said that under the programme, the citizens from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan would be facilitated till April, and all citizens of other divisions till December 2021. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht said on the occasion that the Health Department should sign a contract with the agency concerned for health insurance for at least three years so that the scheme would be able to work on a sustainable basis. The Secretary Specialized Health said in the briefing that last year, out of 5.2 million registered people in the province, 136,000 benefited from the health card.













